WWE EVOLVE Taping Kicks Off With Invited Guests At Performance Center

WWE and Tubi have officially announced WWE EVOLVE, a brand-new weekly series set to premiere on March 5, 2025, exclusively on Tubi.

The show will spotlight rising stars from WWE’s Performance Center and the WWE ID program as they compete for the opportunity to advance to NXT, SmackDown, or Raw. WWE EVOLVE will document their journeys, showcasing their in-ring development and character evolution. New episodes will drop every Wednesday at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

According to PWInsider.com, filming for the series began over the weekend at the WWE Performance Center. Sources noted that the audience consisted mainly of invited guests, which likely explains why no spoilers have surfaced.

