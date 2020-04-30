WWE Exec Kevin Dunn Sells Class A Common Stock

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production unloaded some of his Class A Common Stock this week, according to a new WWE filing with the SEC. Dunn sold 33,000 shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180. Dunn still has 125,361 shares of company stock after this sale.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR