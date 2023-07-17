WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard Claims He Is Not A Writer But Rather A “Storyteller”

During his podcast, Bruce Prichard, the current Executive Director of WWE RAW and Smackdown, discussed his contributions to the company over the years.

Prichard said, “I’ve never been a writer. Creative and booking TV, I would never consider myself a writer. I don’t consider myself a writer in the way that I think that Hollywood and people look at writers. Not a big fan of that term. I think we’re creative people that put things on paper.”

“When I was a producer, I was the guy that put everything together, I didn’t understand that I was a producer. I think people get confused with titles and what they are. I’m not a title guy. I didn’t sit there and write out what people say. Maybe that’s what I think what a writer does. We created shows, we created formats, we told stories. What am I? I’m a storyteller. That’s what I do. I tell stories, and I try to bring them to life on screen.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: