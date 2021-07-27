WWE Executive Makes PR Week 40 Under 40 List

Matt Altman, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Communications, has made PR Week’s “40 Under 40” list for 2021.

The annual “40 Under 40” list from PR Week looks at 40 rising stars under the age of 40 from various agencies, corporations and non-profits, who demonstrate innovative thinking, strong determination, and results that indicate a long and successful career in the PR industry.

Altman, age 37, has been with WWE since May 2012, starting out as Senior Manager of Corporate Communications. He was promoted over the years and was named SVP of Communications in March 2018, according to LinkedIn. Before coming to work for WWE, Altman worked in PR for Rubenstein Associates from 2005 – February 2007, and then worked as an account supervisor for Dan Klores Communications from February 2007 – May 2012. Altman graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

PR Week wrote the following on Altman:

For WWE, the COVID-19 pandemic and assuring the health and safety of athletes and audiences was one of many tests. New partnerships, continuing to promote star wrestlers and responding to a more intense focus on diversity were also on the organization’s to-do list. Matt Altman, SVP, communications, rose to all of these challenges.

The need to adapt WWE events in response to COVID led to the launch of the WWE ThunderDome, which became a popular virtual fan experience. Altman’s efforts resulted in coverage by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Deadline and others. In January 2021, Altman navigated the launch of the WWE Network on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. By securing interviews in key outlets, he provided WWE executives opportunities to explain the significance of the deal. As DE&I issues became the subject of a renewed focus, Altman highlighted the diversity within WWE’s roster of stars. A number of interviews and events focused on Middle Eastern, Black and female wrestlers, while other media opportunities focused on WWE’s chief brand officer, Stephanie McMahon, and her experiences as a woman executive in a male-dominated industry.