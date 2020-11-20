WWE Executive Released, Other Corporate Departures Rumored

John Brody has been released from his WWE executive position, according to PWInsider. Brody had been working as the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships and Head of International.

Brody was released on either Wednesday or Thursday. There have been rumors of more executive terminations this week, and we hope to have those details confirmed soon.

Brody’s departure comes after WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships division shifted to fall under Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon back in August. Brody, who previously headed that area, was now reporting to Stephanie.

Brody had been with the company for close to six years and had worked as an advisor to WWE prior to coming on board full-time. His releases follows a significant portion of his team getting furloughed earlier this year, with many being let go later on.