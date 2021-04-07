WWE Executive Says Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey Are Returning In The Near Future

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast earlier today to promote WrestleMania 37, and he commented on the WWE returns of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, indicating that we will see them back on TV soon.

Khan noted that Lynch will be “coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

Lynch has been out of action since right after WrestleMania 36 in 2020, due to her first pregnancy. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child together in December, a baby boy.

Khan added Rousey will be “coming back at a certain point in time” also. Rousey has been away from WWE since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with Lynch and Charlotte Flair.