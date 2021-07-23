WWE Executives Sell Shares Of Stock

Several top WWE executives have all sold various amounts of stock this week. All stock was disposed of at the price of $48.68 The full list of stocks disposed of and estimated amount is below:

-Vince McMahon (Chief Executive Officer) – 17465 ($850,196)

-Bradley Blum (EVP, Operations) – 3558 ($173,203)

-Kevin Dunn (Executive Producer) – 14404 ($701,186)

-Nick Khan (President, Chief Rev. Officer) – 1098 ($53,450)

-Triple H (EVP, Global Talent Strategy) – 4547 ($221,347)

-Stephanie McMahon (Chief Brand Officer) – 4410 ($214,678)

-Kristian Salen (Chief Financial Officer) – 1233 ($60,022)