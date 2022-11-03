WWE Expected to Break the Royal Rumble Record at Next Year’s Event

WWE is scheduled to hold the 2023 Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28th.

The show has already generated some buzz because it will be the first Rumble under the Triple H regime, following Triple H’s creative takeover in July.

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan stated during the third quarter earnings call that the show currently has a gross gate of more than $4.6 million.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the show has already secured the second largest advance in Royal Rumble history, and it is on track to be the largest in the show’s history.

“The Rumble’s got a $4.6 million advance, which is the second biggest… it’s the biggest advance at this stage for the Rumble in history. It’s the second biggest of all time for a Rumble, and they’ve still got another three months to sell tickets, November, December, and January. So it’ll be the biggest ever.”

Crown Jewel, WWE’s next premium live event, takes place this Saturday, with Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event.

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)