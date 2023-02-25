WWE Expected To Go Hard At Signing Several AEW Stars Over The Next Year

Cody Rhodes’ move from AEW to WWE was an interesting test because it was the first time a top AEW star made the switch. Rhodes was pushed as a top star in WWE and will now headline WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE believes that signing Kenny Omega is a higher priority right now than signing top free agent Jay White. AEW has extended Omega’s contract to compensate for the time he missed due to injury, though the exact length is unknown.

The Young Bucks’ AEW contract is also set to expire, and it is expected that the three stars will stick together in deciding whether to stay in AEW or go to WWE.

Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that the next year will be interesting because many AEW wrestlers will have to decide what they want to do when their contracts expire.

“If WWE had buried Cody then they [WWE] would have no shot at Kenny Omega, but they didn’t. So they do. At Least you say they have a shot….Tony Khan losing Kenny Omega from a perception point would be really bad. Kenny Omega is in a really good position.”

Meltzer later added, “This is going to be a really interesting year for Tony. A lot of key deals are gonna be up this year, and WWE is gonna go hard at everyone good. There’s gonna be a lot of WWE deals up and he [Tony Khan] needs to make the product, and the perception of the product, attractive enough where guys on the other side go, ‘they’re solid, they’re financially stable, they have an easier schedule, they’re doing good. Right now I don’t think the perception of WWE talent is to go there. That’s the key thing, is perception for WWE talent is like ‘hey, it’s a fresh coat of paint for me, and I’m in the middle.’ Those are the guys, it’s gotta be the right guys for AEW.”

Meltzer used the example of bringing in a WWE talent like Dolph Ziggler, who would help their roster but wouldn’t be the type of draw that someone like Seth Rollins would be for them.