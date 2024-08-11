WWE Expected To Host PLE In Italy Next Year

WWE held more overseas PLEs than ever in 2024, including shows in Canada, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Wales, France, Australia, and Puerto Rico. The company is also planning to visit Germany for Bash In Berlin later this month.

WWE does this because countries will pay large site costs to host PLEs, as they do in the United States, with localities bidding on-site fees, resulting in a significant local economic impact.

WWE recently returned to Italy for its first live show in Bologna since 2018. WWE previously conducted a tour in Italy, featuring Raw, SmackDown, and ECW programs from Milian. Most fans will remember Santino Marella’s debut, when he defeated Umaga to win the Intercontinental Championship.

@hashtagPWN, which has previously broken stories, reports that WWE will hold a premium live event in Italy next year. This would be WWE’s first PPV/PLE event in Italy.

Below is the confirmed WWE PLE schedule:

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin in Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Sunday, September 1, 2024: WWE NXT No Mercy in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 27, 2024: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in Hershey, PA at the GIANT Center

Saturday, November 2, 2024: WWE Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 30, 2024: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Saturday, February 1, 2025: WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium