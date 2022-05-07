WWE Experimenting New Ways To Increase Fan Engagement During Commercials

It looks like WWE is trying a new experiment to increase fan engagement during commercial breaks at televised events.

During the commercial break of the Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler match, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s commentary was heard in the arena. McAfee said “we’re back on FOX in ten seconds” and then once the break ended, the announcers could no longer be heard by fans.

You can watch videos from the experiment below: