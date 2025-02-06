WWE Explains Concept And Importance Of A WWE ID Match

WWE recently launched its “WWE ID” program, which involves several pro wrestling schools and eventually gives talents a path to join the company.
The company holds several “WWE ID” matches between WWE ID prospects on various independent shows. On its Twitter (X) account, the company explained the concept of a WWE ID match and its importance to the futures of the talents involved.
What is a WWE ID Official Match?
-It is a match between WWE ID Prospects that is promoted on this X account.
-The matches will occur on various independent wrestling promotions.
-Results of these matches live in the #WWEID universe.
-Wins can advance your career.
-Wins can…
— WWE ID (@WWEID) February 5, 2025