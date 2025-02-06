WWE Explains Concept And Importance Of A WWE ID Match

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE recently launched its “WWE ID” program, which involves several pro wrestling schools and eventually gives talents a path to join the company.

The company holds several “WWE ID” matches between WWE ID prospects on various independent shows. On its Twitter (X) account, the company explained the concept of a WWE ID match and its importance to the futures of the talents involved.

You can check out the post below.

 

