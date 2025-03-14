WWE Expresses Interest In Signing Top Free

WWE has set its sights on Jeff Cobb, a highly sought-after free agent, as speculation about his future intensifies.

Following a recent loss, Cobb questioned his direction, stating:

“Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else.”

This comment sparked rumors about his next move, especially considering his previously dominant run in NJPW’s G1 Climax.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, multiple sources have confirmed that WWE is keeping a close eye on Cobb. One source even claimed Cobb’s name appeared on WWE’s internal roster this week, though Fightful has not yet verified this claim. Sources within AEW have stated that Cobb is not expected to sign with their promotion.

Cobb’s contract status with NJPW remains unclear, but with WWE’s growing interest in powerhouse talents, a potential move to WWE could be a major acquisition for the company.

More updates on Jeff Cobb’s status will follow as details emerge.