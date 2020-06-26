WWE Extra Reveals He’s Tested Positive For Covid-19

MLW manager “The Ultimate Pusher” Tyreke, who has been doing work as a extra for WWE, revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Tyreke also stated that his wife is pregnant and he tweeted to Renee Young asking for advice on how to handle the virus.
WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19 🤦🏾♂️
— The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020
If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help
— The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020