WWE Extra Reveals He’s Tested Positive For Covid-19

MLW manager “The Ultimate Pusher” Tyreke, who has been doing work as a extra for WWE, revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Tyreke also stated that his wife is pregnant and he tweeted to Renee Young asking for advice on how to handle the virus.

WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19 🤦🏾‍♂️ — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020