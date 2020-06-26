WWE Extra Reveals He’s Tested Positive For Covid-19

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

MLW manager “The Ultimate Pusher” Tyreke, who has been doing work as a extra for WWE, revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Tyreke also stated that his wife is pregnant and he tweeted to Renee Young asking for advice on how to handle the virus.

