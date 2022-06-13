WWE Extreme Rules 2022 to Take Place in Philadelphia

WWE announced the following:

As first announced by “The Philadelphia Inquirer,” WWE Extreme Rules will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Premium Live Event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for WWE Extreme Rules will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET via www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com. Click here to learn more about registering for presale opportunities.

The WWE Extreme Rules Priority Passes, which allows fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with Superstars and Legends, can be purchased beginning this Friday, June 17 through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location or by calling 1-855-346-7388.