WWE Extreme Rules Confirmed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE has confirmed the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view for July 19. Extreme Rules was originally announced back in February for the SAP Center in San Jose, California, but COVID-19 will change that. The event is expected to take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As seen below, Extreme Rules has a new look and logo this year:

