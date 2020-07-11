WWE Extreme Rules Horror Show To Feature A Bar Fight

It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a Bar Fight will take place at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV on 7/19.

Below is the updated Extreme Rules card:

-Bar Fight: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

-Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

-Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

-Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

-United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

-Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

-WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (Stipulation TBA)