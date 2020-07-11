WWE Extreme Rules Horror Show To Feature A Bar Fight

It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a Bar Fight will take place at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV on 7/19.
Below is the updated Extreme Rules card:
-Bar Fight: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
-Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
-Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
-Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
-United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
-Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
-WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (Stipulation TBA)