WWE Extreme Rules Results – October 8, 2022

Pre Show hosts: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick & Peter Rosenburg

We get a video package hyping up the Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match

Pre Show panel (Expect for Kevin Patrick) predict Bayley is gonna win.

We see highlights of the feud between Judgement Day & Edge that lead us to the I Quit Match later on tonight

We get a video package of the Smackdown Women’s Title Extreme Rules Match

We also see a recap of the segment between The Bloodline & Logan Paul last night on Smackdown.

We also see a recap of the feud between Drew McIntyre & Karrion Kross for their strap match & Jerry The King Lawler talking about his strap match with Austin Idol.

As Peter Rosenburg was making his prediction of the Strap match we see a White Rabbit video.

We get a recap of the ending of the Intercontienetal Title match between Gunther & Sheamus from last night’s Smackdown.

The pre show panel makes their prediction for the Donnybrook Match

They run down the rest of the Extreme Rules card where the Fight Pit is the main event.

The pre show ends with the video package of the feud between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle.

6 Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes

Imperium & Brawling Brutes waste no time as they all begin brawling immediately with Butch taking Giovanni Vinci to the announce table to beat him up while Ludwig Kaiser is hung in the tree of woe with a shillelagh put in front of him that is driven into his neck however, Gunther comes in with a chop, and Imperium quickly takes down all of their opponents to gain control.

Imperium begins destroying the bar at ringside, which annoys Sheamus, but as he tries to get revenge things turn into a 3 on 1 situation as he is sent into the steel steps. Butch then launches himself into the situation, but Vinci sends him flying into the barricade which breaks it. Sheamus is then held on the bar as Gunther begins unloading his chops to him, following it up by dropping him straight onto the bar.

Butch tries to fight back with an enziguri to Gunther but Kaiser and Vinci quickly shut him down, only for Ridge Holland to lift up both men and throw them back down, then he gets a boot to the face from Gunther then an Imperial Bomb is then hit on the outside of the ring to Holland, leaving Butch on his own.

Butch tries to fights Imperium by himself but he quickly gets overwhelmed and put on the top turnbuckle for Gunther to chop, as he then hangs him down with the tag team charging in to hit their stereo dropkicks. Sheamus then reappears, and he launches Vinci & Kaiser into the barricade leaving him & Gunther alone in the ring together.

Gunther hits a German suplex, but Sheamus responds by planting his rival, following it up with his 10 Beats of the Bodhrán & Holland & Butch join in attacking him as well. Sheamus then delivers the Brogue Kick but Vinci breaks up the pin with a splash as Holland then attacks him & he fights back as Butch then hits Kaiser out of the ring, only for Gunther to nail a double dropkick to them.

Sheamus connects with an Irish Curse and the Cloverleaf is then locked in, but before he can tap Kaiser breaks it up by smashing a shillelagh across his back, with Butch & Holland then breaking up that pinfall attempt. The two tag teams brawl on their knees while the two leaders nail huge chops until they’re all down to regroup. Kaiser takes out Butch, and Vinci does the same to Holland, but Sheamus catches Gunther with a knee that almost gets it done until he’s pulled out of the ring.

Imperium clears the announce table but Holland stops the plans as they all brawl until Butch hits a moonsault from the top of the barrels to clear everyone out. Back inside the ring, Gunther attacks Sheamus with a huge shillelagh, but he kicks out just in time. The Brawling Brutes then hold Gunther allowing Sheamus to smash him on the head with a shillelagh, and Butch and Holland do the same to the others.

Outside the ring Sheamus lifts Gunther and hits a Celtic Cross through the announce table Back in the ring Vinci is held, allowing Sheamus to nail the Brogue Kick to get the win.

Winners: Brawling Brutes (17:50)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Backstage Megan Morant interviewed The Miz & The Miz saying that he was trying to approach Triple H about Dexter Lumis but was dumbfounded by something. That something was none other than Gritty, who gifted a t shirt to The Miz. The Miz rejected the gift and stomped the t shirt.

Smackdown Women’s Title Extreme Rules Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan goes for her bat but Ronda Rousey takes her down and locks in a submission, but Morgan gets out by looking for a pinfall. Rousey kicks out and Morgan grabs the bag, but when she tries to use it Rousey blocks it and gets the weapon herself, but she throws it out of the ring and then hits a knee to the mid section before the Ankle Lock is applied.

Morgan gets out of it and follows up with a knee to the face, and she tries to follow with a baseball slide but Rousey pulls the apron to trap her. She then starts unloading with punches which leads to Morgan asking for more, so Rousey slaps her. Rousey goes to attack her with the bar, but Morgan has a fire extinguisher to spray in her face, yet she doesn’t stay on top long, as Rousey hits the Piper’s Pit.

She goes away to check her eyes and Morgan leaps off the stairs to try attack her, only for Rousey to swat her down with the baseball bat, following up with several more shots, but back inside the ring, Morgan fires back with an enziguri to drop the champion. Morgan starts the attack again, but Rousey throws a judo jacket onto her and then uses the black belt to whip Morgan repeatedly.

She then traps her with that on the ring post, using the bat to attack her legs until Morgan fights back by driving her into the ring apron as she then puts a table into the ring.

She puts it in the corner but Rousey cuts her off by slamming her head first into the wood before she locks a submission in by using the ring apron to her advantage. They fall out of the ring, and Morgan then uses a chair to attack Rousey, which she then sets up in between the turnbuckles, but it falls out before she is able to push Rousey into that area.

Morgan then gets the chair again and attacks her more throwing it for Rousey to catch by following up with a Code Red with the chair in the middle. Morgan then places Rousey on a table, and she connects with a senton off the top rope goes for a cover somehow Rousey kicks out then immediately tries to lock in the armbar. Morgan pushes out and hits a powerbomb into the broken table but Rousey kicks out again and puts the submission back on. She then transitions into another submission, choking out Morgan in between her thighs while pushing the table into her head as Morgan fades out.

Winner & Smackdown Women’s Champion: Ronda Rousey (12:05) (NEW CHAMPION!!)

Rate: 3

Strap Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross doesn’t want to put the strap on at first, and he throws it outside the ring. Scarlett pulls it to distract Drew McIntyre, and he then jumps McIntyre to get the upper hand, attacking him outside the ring as they head over the barricade and into the fans. They brawl through the crowd as they then make their way back to the ringside area where McIntyre hits a suplex.

He bounces Kross into the announce table, and the ring post, and then down onto the ring apron. McIntyre gets Kross in the ring and places the strap on him, and this one is officially underway McIntyre immediately begins connecting with huge shots to Kross’ back using the strap, but Scarlett then comes face to face with him, which allows Kross to take advantage, yanking him into the ring post.

McIntyre sells a shoulder injury, and while the official Jessica Carr asks if he wants medical the answer is no, and Kross then pulls him into the post several more times. Inside the ring, he looks for the Kross Jacket, and while McIntyre blocks it, he eats a huge shot from the strap to his chest. Kross takes McIntyre out of the ring, and he drives him into the announce table, continuing to attack the shoulder injury.

Kross then uses the strap to just beatdown on the shoulder of his opponent while Scarlett screams for more. They then get back into the ring where Kross hits the Doomsday Saito, but McIntyre kicks out, which leads to more whips from the strap, and after taking several shots McIntyre fires up and begins hitting several clotheslines, and a belly 2 belly throw. Kross manages to connect with an elbow strike, but Drew immediately hits a spinebuster goes for hook of a leg but it only gets him a near fall.

Kross & McIntyre then go back & forth with punches, and they start using the strap to the neck, slapping each other as hard as possible, with McIntyre coming out on top as he nails the Future Shock DDT then he looks for the Claymore, but once again Scarlett gets in the way, he moves her, but she pulls him back and blinds him with pepper spray to the eyes with McIntyre holding his face Kross comes from behind with the Kross Hammer to get a win.

Winner: Karrion Kross (10:20)

Rate: 6

Backstage Gritty confronted The Miz while he was on a call with Maryse.

Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match

Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Bayley

Winner & Raw Women’s Champion:

Rate:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Watch the WWE Extreme Rules Kick-Off show below:

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Winner:

Rate:

Fight Pit Match

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Winner:

Rate: