WWE Eyeing Two Key Locations For Future NXT TV Events

As WWE heads into 2025, the company is poised to expand the NXT brand by taking it on the road for weekly television tapings and premium live events.

In November, NXT held events at notable venues like the 2300 Arena (formerly known as the ECW Arena), marking a significant step in bringing the brand to wider audiences. Looking ahead, WWE will kick off the year with New Year’s Evil on January 7, 2025, from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The event will feature marquee matches, including NXT Champion Trick Williams defending his title against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe in a triple-threat match, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez taking on Giulia.

According to PWInsider.com, there are discussions about hosting NXT tapings at prominent locations in 2025, including Nashville and the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. However, no official dates have been finalized.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that NXT had attempted to book a date at the Hammerstein Ballroom following the success of their 2300 Arena show. However, those plans were delayed due to scheduling conflicts with AEW events booked around the same time.

Confirmed matches for next week’s episode of NXT include:

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade.

– A four-way NXT Tag Team Championship number one contender’s match featuring Tavion Heights & Myles Borne, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino, and Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defending his title against Lexis King.

As NXT continues to grow, WWE’s efforts to bring the brand to more cities and larger venues reflect their commitment to solidifying its place as a major player in the wrestling world.