WWE Eyes India For Future Premium Live Event As Top Netflix Priority

WWE President Nick Khan spoke with the Hindustan Times on various topics, including how the company is planning to hold one of its big PLEs in India, as it is one of Netflix executives’ top priorities.

Khan said, “That’s the goal, and we’re penciling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed, without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it’s important to Netflix, assume it’s important to us. India has always been important to us. So we’re penciling it out now, and let’s wait and see.”

On WWE’s popularity in India:

“WWE is the second most popular sport in India, behind cricket… There’s multi-generational viewing. Families watch it together. Women and men watch it alone.”

On what WWE brings to the country:

“You’ll notice a lot of dramas and stories with deep narratives. That’s exactly what we believe WWE is.”