WWE Faces Travel Issues Heading Into the 2022 Post-Christmas Holiday Tour

WWE’s biggest live event of the year will take place tonight (December 26) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with a SmackDown live event. This will kick off WWE’s post-holiday tour, which will last until Thursday.

The start of the tour included a lot of “travel headaches” for WWE talent and staff, as flight issues delayed some people’s arrival in New York City, PWInsider.com reports. Talent was sent to different airports than planned in order to resolve their travel issues.

Due to a ruptured eardrum, WWE has pulled McIntyre from tonight’s live event at Madison Square Garden, where he was scheduled to work an eight-man tag team match. The advertisement, however, has been changed to The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens.

McIntyre is being given time away from the ring to heal. A Ladder Match featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar is also advertised for the show.

It was also noted that some were still in route as of Monday afternoon. Numerous wrestlers and staff did apparently make it to New York including Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Jason Jordan, Adam Pearce, Alicia Taylor, The Brawling Brutes, and Maximum Male Models.

WWE reportedly sold 9,600+ tickets as of Christmas for the MSG show and with walk-ups, the company could end having over 10,000 in the building.