WWE Fan Comments on Meeting Uncle Howdy Backstage and Describes His Voice

Fans have speculated about who plays the Uncle Howdy character, who is associated with Bray Wyatt, since his arrival. Howdy has recently become involved in Alexa Bliss’ business.

Howdy interrupted the January 9 episode of WWE RAW by asking Alexa Bliss if she felt in charge.

Chloe, the host of What’s Up, WWE Universe?, was present at the event and was greeted by Uncle Howdy.

“Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and I’m just like, ‘Hi,’ and he’s very friendly, he waves back at me. I’m just going to tell y’all, the voice did seem a little on the high side. It was a male voice, obviously, but on the higher side. Is it Bo Dallas? Did I meet Bo Dallas and didn’t realize?” she said.

Bray Wyatt referred to himself as Uncle Howdy last week on WWE SmackDown, despite the fact that the two men have shared the ring. Howdy came out to confront LA Knight a few weeks ago, only to get hit by Sister Abigail on Wyatt. At the Royal Rumble, Knight and Wyatt will face off in a Pitch Black Match.

We won’t give anything away, but the identity of the person playing Uncle Howdy was recently revealed, click here for spoilers.

(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)