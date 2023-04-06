WWE Fan Dressed As Big Boss Man Kicked Out Of WrestleMania For “Impersonating A Law Officer”

When attending wrestling events, fans will dress up as iconic wrestlers; there are usually no problems. It was a problem for Kevin Hunsperger, who dressed up as the legendary Big Boss Man for WWE WrestleMania 39.

Boss Man, real name Ray Traylor, worked for WWE and portrayed a corrections officer from 1988 to 1993 and again from 1998 to 2003. In 2003, he passed away.

Hunsperger completed his costume with a clearly fake blue sheriff’s department shirt and a foam nightstick. He posted on TikTok that a security guard told him he was “impersonating a law officer.”

He attended both nights of WrestleMania 39, but was kicked out on the second night. He tore off the patch after being told by the security guard that a patch from a Georgia sheriff’s department was an issue and he couldn’t come in.

Despite other guards, workers, and fans telling this security guard that the fan was doing a cosplay, he was told he had to remove his shirt. “Big Boss Man” was written across his chest.

When he was asked to leave, he decided to change his clothes in the parking lot before returning to the stadium to watch the show.

You can check out Hunsperger’s TikTok below: