WWE Fan Proposes To Girlfriend During Friday’s SmackDown (Video)

This week’s SmackDown in Pittsburgh was a particularly special edition of the blue brand for two WWE fans in attendance.

Jey Uso explained his decision to betray Sami Zayn during the show from the PPG Paints Arena, and the five-way match to determine Gunther’s WrestleMania opponent ended in controversy. Click here for full WWE SmackDown results.

During the show, WWE cameras captured a sweet moment in the audience when a fan named Troy proposed to his girlfriend Tia, who said yes.

You can watch the footage below:

