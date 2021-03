WWE Fan Reactions Recorded For Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE has been filming ThunderDome fan footage at recent tapings for use at the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Fans who were in the virtual ThunderDome crowd for the last two RAW shows noted that WWE asked them to do reactions to be recorded for the Hall of Fame. One fan noted that they were recorded doing laugh reactions and “crazy” cheering, a formal or polite applause, clapping, and a “serious or intellectual listening” reaction.

One fan noted that the host had them do laugh reactions and to get the crowd to laugh, he said, “Think about The Miz’s last match.”

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE is reportedly taping the ceremonies from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1.