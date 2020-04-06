WWE Fan Says Some Fans Were Almost Allowed In The PC For Wrestlemania 36

WrestleMania 36 marked the end of the WrestleMania Streak for a popular fan named Ringside Charlie.

Sports Illustrated reports that Chris Adorno, known as Ringside Charlie, has attended the first 35 WrestleMania events, beginning in 1985 with WrestleMania I.

Charlie revealed that at one point WWE considered bringing some fans into the Performance Center for the WrestleMania 36 tapings, if there allowed to amid tight restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. WWE had told Charlie that they wanted him to be one of the fans at the event, if they were able to have a few brought in.

“A couple of people internally wanted me to come,” Charlie said. “They even said that if some fans were allowed in, I’d be at the top of the list. So there was definitely talk about the possibility, but with all of the strict guidelines, they were already at capacity for the amount of people they could have in the building. It wasn’t meant to be. If it was possible, I would have been there.”

Charlie, who attended WrestleMania 2 from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY instead of the Chicago or Los Angeles locations, said he watched Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from his home in Staten Island, NY.

“From Madison Square Garden, right up until last year,” he said of his own WrestleMania Streak. “It was the most local of the three, but I was such a big Roddy Piper fan, and that’s where he was appearing, so it made the most sense for me.”

Adorno has another impressive WWE streak as he has not missed a WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York City since 1982. The WWE super fan is already planning to attend WrestleMania 37 in Hollywood next year.

“I already got my refund from the plane ticket to Tampa, and it’s been credited to my flight to Los Angeles next year for WrestleMania 37,” he said. “I’ll be back next year, ready to go.”