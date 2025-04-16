WWE & Fanatics Partner To Launch “What’s Your Story?” Podcast Hosted By Stephanie McMahon

WWE issued the following:

WWE & Fanatics partner to launch “What’s Your Story?” podcast hosted by Steph McMahon

WWE and Fanatics today announced the launch of “What’s Your Story?” hosted by WWE icon Steph McMahon, with new episodes debuting every other week. The first episode of “What’s Your Story?” premieres Thursday, April 17 and will feature UFC President and CEO Dana White.“‘Stephanie’s Places’ on ESPN+ inspired me to help tell the stories that shape who we are as people,” said McMahon. “This podcast is the perfect medium to do just that, in a very informal environment, where we can all just be ourselves.”On “What’s Your Story?”, Steph, alongside her co-host and best friend Elyse, will sit down with some of the most influential figures in sports, business and entertainment to uncover their personal stories of hardship and success. Along the way, Steph will share never-before-heard stories about her own journey, professional career, growing up in the WWE and more. New episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 108 million subscribers.In March, WWE announced that Fanatics will partner on producing and distributing all WWE podcasts, strengthening an already successful partnership between the two brands, which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and more. The expanded partnership includes the recent launch of podcasts such as “What Do You Wanna Talk About” hosted by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, “The Raw Recap Show” hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts, and others.