WWE Fans Not Happy About ‘Piped In Boos’ For LA Knight

Friday night’s episode of SmackDown was taped last week as the WWE crew had to travel to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, which means WWE has more time to make changes to the show in post-production.

WWE has been adding crowd noise to their taped shows since the 1980s, and Friday night was no exception. However, some social media users took issue with what appeared to be piped-in boos for LA Knight.

Over the last few months, Knight has received incredible babyface reactions at live events, and many fans on social media believe it’s time to pull the trigger and push him as a top guy on SmackDown. The boos can be heard in the video below.

To be clear, Knight is still considered a heel internally, so this is to be expected, but there are plans for him to be pushed up the card, and he is one of the names expected to compete in the Money In The Bank ladder match in July. If the company starts pushing him as a babyface in the coming weeks, the boos might not last long.