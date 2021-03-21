WWE Fastlane Preview For Tonight (3/21)

The WWE Fastlane PPV will take place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Join us here on PWMania for live coverage starting at 6 PM Eastern Time.

It will be interesting to see if Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman happens as it has once again been removed from the WWE.com Fastlane preview page. It was pulled last week but then advertised during SmackDown, but removed again this weekend.

Here is the card for tonight’s Fastlane PPV-

-Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Daniel Bryan (Special Enforcer: Edge)

-Intercontinental Championship: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews

-United States Championship: Matt Riddle (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

-No Holds Barred: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins