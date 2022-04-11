WWE Figuring Out What To Do With Roman Reigns As The “Unified” Champion?

As seen at the WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday PLE, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the “unified” Universal Champion. Reigns appeared on both RAW and Smackdown with both titles.

During the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com was asked about WWE’s plans for Reigns as the unified champion. Here was Zarian’s response:

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s gonna be on RAW every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out.”

Zarian added that he thinks WWE will be keeping the two titles instead of there being one.