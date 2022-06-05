WWE Files Trademark Renewals for Two Shows

WWE has applied for a new trademark, “WWE Rivals,” which was submitted with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 1 for entertainment purposes. Here is the description:

“Mark For: WWE RIVALS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of a documentary series; entertainment services, namely, a talk show; entertainment services, namely, a show about sports and entertainment; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; entertainment services, namely wrestling-related on-going reality based television program; entertainment services, namely, a television show about entertainment; entertainment services, namely, an on-going reality television show; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of entertainment information and news; entertainment services, namely, provision of entertainment information and news rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs.”

WWE Rivals is the title of an upcoming A&E series that will premiere on July 10. According to the show’s description, Freddie Prinze Jr., an actor and former WWE writer, will host a roundtable discussion regarding various rivalries such as Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge, and the WCW/WWE Monday Night Wars.

July 10 is also the date for new episodes of “Biography.” The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X, and a look at WrestleMania 1 are among the legends highlighted this season.

WWE also applied for “SmackDown” on May 31st for merchandise purposes with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description:

“Mark For: SMACKDOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

The Rock originated the term SmackDown, which was ultimately made into a weekly television show in 1999. After debuting on UPN, it has aired on a variety of networks. It has previously aired on MyTV, USA Network, and Syfy, and is now on FOX.

SmackDown’s arrangement with FOX began in October 2019, while Raw’s rights were kept by NBCU, the parent company of the USA Network. Both were for a large sum of money.

For years, FOX wanted Raw because SmackDown had been seen as the company’s “B” show. The USA Network, on the other hand, had the first right of refusal to match any offer made by FOX.