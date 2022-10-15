WWE Files for Further NXT-Related Trademarks

WWE has applied for further NXT-related trademarks.

On October 11th, the company filed trademark applications for “Tank Ledger,” “Eka Brown,” “Luca Crusifino,” and “Tavion Heights” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification.

Ledger is Joe Spivak, a WWE NIL recruit who made his WWE NXT Level Up debut on October 14th. It is unknown who will play the other ring names as of this writing.

The following is the description:

“Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”