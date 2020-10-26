WWE Files For New Trademark For Sin Cara

PWInsider reports that WWE filed new trademarks on October 21 for Sin Cara, which hasn’t been used as a character since Jose Rodriguez (formerly Hunico) left the company last December. He was the second person to wear the mask after Luis Alvirde, who currently competes as Caristico.

