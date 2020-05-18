WWE Files For New Trademarks

WWE filed to trademark two names last week – In Your House and Sister Abigail.

“In Your House” was filed on Monday, May 11 for the return of the pay-per-view name as WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” has been announced for Sunday, June 7 on the WWE Network. The following trademark use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

WWE filed to trademark “Sister Abigail” on Wednesday, May 13. This is the name of Bray Wyatt’s finishing move and character from his story. The following trademark use description was filed with the USPTO:

