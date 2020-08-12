WWE Files For New Trademarks, Jake Atlas Wants To Fight Karrion Kross

– WWE filed to trademark more names for tag teams and Superstars from NXT and NXT UK on Friday, August 7. The following names were filed for – Saurav, Rinku, Zack Gibson, The Hunt, Pretty Deadly. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

– Jake Atlas has called Karrion Kross out for a fight. Atlas responded to The Bump’s tweet on how Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s WWE NXT episode, and called Kross a coward.

“Hitmen are the biggest cowards. @WWEKarrionKross – I don’t fall for anybody. Time is of the essence with you so once you & Danny are through, come find me. I’ll be waiting,” Atlas wrote.