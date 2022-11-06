WWE Files for TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Trademark

WWE has secured a trademark for TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs).

WWE applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 2nd to trademark the term “TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs” for clothing purposes (USPTO). The following is the description:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

The match began with tag teams The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian, and the first match took place at SummerSlam in 2000. In 2009, WWE turned it into a stand-alone pay-per-view event.

WWE held this event until 2020, when the company decided to replace it with the WWE Day 1 PPV event on January 1, 2022, which technically counted as the December pay-per-view because WWE wanted to hold 12 PPV events per year.

As previously reported, WWE has canceled the Day 1 show in January 2023 in order to transition away from gimmick-themed shows.