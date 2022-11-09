WWE Files for “Ucey” Trademarks

WWE has applied for two trademarks relating to the name “Ucey.”

According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE filed a trademark application for “Feeling Ucey” and “Ucey” on Saturday, November 5.

Sami Zayn first jokingly used the name on the RAW season premiere on October 10, when referring to how Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso has been in a bad mood as of late, saying he hasn’t been very “Ucey,” which immediately prompted a chant from the crowd. The term has also been used by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who appeared to break character by laughing at the use of the term.

The trademark filings included the following use descriptions:

“FEELING UCEY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

“UCEY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

