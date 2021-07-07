WWE Files New Nikki Cross Trademarks

WWE has filed to trademark several names for Nikki Cross.

Cross recently started using the “Almost A Super Hero” gimmick and after filing a trademark for Nikki A.S.H. last week, WWE has now filed trademarks for Nikki ASHE, Nikki AASH and NikkiASH.

The trademarks were filed on July 1. The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

