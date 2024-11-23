WWE Files New Trademark For Randy Orton

WWE filed to trademark the term “RKO” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last November 22nd for entertainment services.

The term “RKO” is the name of the finishing move used by WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton, who is currently out of in-ring action due to a storyline injury.

You can check out the full description below:

“Mark For: RKO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”