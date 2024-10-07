WWE Files New Trademarks For Roman Reigns

WWE filed to trademark the terms “Acknowledge Me,” “Original Tribal Chief,” “Only Tribal Chief” and “OTC” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last October 5 for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

The term “Acknowledge Me” is the catchphrase of former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and “Original Tribal Chief,” “Only Tribal Chief” and “OTC” are the monikers Reigns uses. Reigns picked up a massive victory alongside current Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes over The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at last Saturday night’s Bad Blood PLE.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

