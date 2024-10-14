WWE Files New Trademarks For Two Top Stars

WWE filed to trademark the terms “Tribal Chief” and “Dirty Dom” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last October 11 for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

The term “Tribal Chief” is the monikers Reigns uses, while “Dirty Dom” is the moniker Mysterio uses.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

“TRIBAL CHIEF: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

“DIRTY DOM: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”