WWE Files New Trademarks, RAW ThunderDome Reaches Capacity, JTG Update

– On September 8th, WWE filed trademarks for “Ashante Adonis” and “Desmond Troy”. They are for,

– WWE tweeted the following, revealing that RAW in the Thunderdome is sold out:

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/ciyNA9Prte — WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020

– JTG will be working GCW’s ‘For the Culture’ event on October 9th: