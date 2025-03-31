WWE Files Several New Trademarks

WWE has filed new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a series of titles tied to its expanding portfolio of digital and on-demand content. The trademarks cover a wide range of categories, including entertainment services, merchandise, toys, medals, and collectibles.

The following phrases were filed for protection:

“What Do You Wanna Talk About?” – the signature catchphrase and title of Cody Rhodes’ YouTube interview series.

“What’s Your Story? w/ Steph McMahon” – Stephanie McMahon’s newly developed interview series.

“Six Feet Under With The Undertaker” – a slightly altered version of The Undertaker’s podcast, officially titled Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.

“The RAW Recap” – WWE’s official post-show podcast recapping Monday Night Raw.

The trademark filings suggest WWE’s continued investment in building a robust ecosystem of talent-driven content, brand extensions, and multimedia experiences beyond the ring. These trademarks not only protect intellectual property across platforms but also signal WWE’s strategic push into podcasting, digital storytelling, and cross-promotional merchandising.

As of now, all projects appear to be active or in development, with Cody Rhodes, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker anchoring key media efforts under the WWE brand umbrella.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

