WWE Files Several Trademarks For John Cena

WWE filed to trademark the terms “You Can’t See Me,” “Never Give Up,” and “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last October 4th for entertainment services.

The terms “You Can’t See Me,” “Never Give Up,” and “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” are catchphrases of 16-time World Champion John Cena, who will be having his “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour this 2025.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”