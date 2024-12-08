WWE Files This Week To Trademark The Term “Raw Vault”

WWE has locked up another Raw-related term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Ahead of the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix on January 6, the company filed with the USPTO on December 6 to trademark the term “Raw Vault.”

Featured below is the official description of the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”