WWE Files To Trademark A New Interesting Term

WWE filed to trademark the term “Fatal Influence” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last August 13th for entertainment services.

There is no word yet on when and where the term “Fatal Influence” will be used, but it could be used as a name for a new PLE or television program.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

“Mark For: FATAL INFLUENCE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”