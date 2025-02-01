WWE Files To Trademark The Name Of A Rumored Returning Promotion

WWE filed to trademark the term “EVOLVE” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on January 30th for entertainment services.

“EVOLVE” is the name of a wrestling promotion WWE owns and is looking to bring back at some point in the future.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”