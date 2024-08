WWE Files Trademark For Former NXT Star

WWE filed to trademark the “Desmond Troy” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on August 7th for entertainment services.

“Desmond Troy” is the ring name used by NIL athlete Denzel Dejournette. Dejournette last competed for WWE NXT last June 2021, when he lost an NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying Match to Joe Gacy. The NIL athlete was released soon after and has not re-appeared in NXT since.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”