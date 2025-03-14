WWE Files Trademark For “Grande Americano”

WWE has filed for the trademark rights to “Grande Americano.”

The company submitted the filing on March 13 under the entertainment services classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark description includes various wrestling-related services, such as live and broadcasted performances, wrestling news, fan club activities, online sports entertainment content, and social events.

Here is the official description for the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

As of now, it is unclear how WWE plans to use the “Grande Americano” name, but speculation suggests it could be for a new character, event, or branding concept within the company.