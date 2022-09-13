WWE Files Trademark for New Ring Name “Oro Mensah”

WWE recently filed a new trademark application. On September 8, the company submitted a new ring name application to the USPTO.

A professional wrestler and entertainer named “Oro Mensah” is listed for entertainment services like wrestling exhibitions and performances.

Currently, it’s not clear who will receive the name, but if that changes, we’ll let you know. The complete summary is as follows:

“Mark For: ORO MENSAH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”